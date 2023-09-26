Man under police radar for scamming teenager of 13-sovereign gold chains

CHENNAI: Washermanpet police are investigating a complaint from the family of a 19-year-old girl who was allegedly threatened into giving away 13 sovereigns of gold chain to a man she got acquainted through Instagram.

The victim is a college student who got acquainted with the suspect around three months ago.

The man had identified himself as a restaurant owner and claimed his name to be Sandeep from Madhavaram.

The duo exchanged phone numbers and over the course of their online chats, she had shared her photographs.

After getting the photographs, Sandeep threatened the victim that he would morph her photos and upload them online and demanded money from her.

The girl gave away gold chains of 13-sovereign over the past month. But since he kept on pestering, she shared her ordeal with her family, police investigations revealed.







