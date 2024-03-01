Man under medication for mental illness makes hoax bomb threat to Secretariat

CHENNAI: Commotion ensued at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat on Friday morning after a hoax bomb threat kept police and security personnel on their toes.

The BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) of Tamil Nadu Police sweeped the premises and confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

City Police were alerted by the personnel of a Television channel after the channel received a phone call around 7:30 AM stating that bombs have been planted at the secretariat.

After confirming the message was a hoax, Police teams traced the number from which the call was made and tracked the suspect.

The caller was a retired teacher from Nellikuppam. Police said that he has been under medication for mental illness for the last few years now.

Police have collected the medical records and further investigations are on.