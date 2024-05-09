Man tries to sexually abuse school teacher at knifepoint in Koyambedu, nabbed

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man who barged into the house of a school teacher in Koyambedu and allegedly attempted to sexually abuse her was caught by the public and handed over to the police. The woman had kept the doors open for better ventilation, police said.

The arrested man was identified as John Paul Raj. Police said the accused monitored the neighbourhood and sneaked into the house. He had threatened the woman at knifepoint and attempted to sexually abuse her, but the woman pushed him aside and cried for help.

Before he could escape, Raj was caught by the neighbours. Preliminary investigations revealed that he is a serial offender who is allegedly involved in more such cases, claimed the police. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.