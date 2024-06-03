Man throws 3-yr-old son into Porur lake after locking wife inside house; kills self

CHENNAI: A man threw his three-year-old son in Porur lake after locking up his wife inside their house in Secretariat Colony on Sunday evening.

Onlookers rescued the child and handed him over to the local police station.

Meanwhile, Police who were looking for the man found his dead body in the same lake on Monday.

The deceased was identified as D Mohanraj (35).

He was living with his wife, Priya and three-year-old child at a house in Secretariat Colony near Kilpauk.

After a quarrel with Priya on Sunday, Mohanraj took their child in a motorbike and left home.

He stopped his bike along Tambaram- Maduravoyal bypass above Porur lake and flung the baby into the waterbody.

Locals who were fishing in the lake witnessed the incident and immediately rushed to rescue the child and took him to a hospital for treatment.

The child was later handed over to the local police, who learnt about the address and handed the child over to his mother.

Police who were on the lookout for the man who risked his child's life found his dead body from the same waterbody on Monday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mohanraj was mentally disturbed.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.