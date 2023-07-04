Begin typing your search...

Man stung by wasps atop palm tree; dies

“When he was atop a palm tree chopping off some branches, he accidentally touched a wasp nest and was bitten by a swarm,” police said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 July 2023 12:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-04 00:45:25.0  )
Man stung by wasps atop palm tree; dies
X

Representative Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Chengalpattu: A contract labourer who was bitten by a swarm of wasps succumbed to injuries on Monday. The deceased Ilangovan hailing from Villupuram was working at a farm belonging to Malathi in Aminjikarai on Sunday. “When he was atop a palm tree chopping off some branches, he accidentally touched a wasp nest and was bitten by a swarm,” police said. People working on the farm rushed him to the Cheyyur government hospital from where he was shifted to the Chengalpattu government hospital where he died shortly after arival. The Siddhamur police have registered a case and are investigating.

palm treeAminjikaraicontract labourerMan stung by wasps
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X