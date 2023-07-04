Man stung by wasps atop palm tree; dies

Chengalpattu: A contract labourer who was bitten by a swarm of wasps succumbed to injuries on Monday. The deceased Ilangovan hailing from Villupuram was working at a farm belonging to Malathi in Aminjikarai on Sunday. “When he was atop a palm tree chopping off some branches, he accidentally touched a wasp nest and was bitten by a swarm,” police said. People working on the farm rushed him to the Cheyyur government hospital from where he was shifted to the Chengalpattu government hospital where he died shortly after arival. The Siddhamur police have registered a case and are investigating.

