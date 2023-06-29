Man snatches sovereign gold chain from elderly woman in Perungalathur subway

CHENNAI: An unidentified man snatched a sovereign gold chain from an elderly woman in the Perungalathur subway on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Jayalakshmi (60) of Nagercoil, who came to visit her daughter in Perungalathur a few days ago.

On Wednesday evening, Jayalakshmi, who returned from the Mylapore temple was walking on the Perungalthur subway from the bus stop.

At that time, an unidentified man, who had followed her in the subway attacked Jayalakshmi from behind, snatched her gold chain, and ran from the spot.

Jayalakshmi went to the Peerkankaranai Police Station to file a complaint. There, the jurisdiction issue added more woes to her pain as the police personnel at the Peerkanakaranai Police Station asked her to file a complaint with the Tambaram railway police.

When Jayalakshmi went to the Tambaram Railway Police Station, they told her that they can file a complaint only if the incident happened on the train and this case should be handled by the local police.

Later her family members filed a complaint at the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office.