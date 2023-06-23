Man snatches gold chain in local train; jumps and escapes

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman was robbed off her 10 sovereign gold 'Thali' chain in a moving electric train by a yet-to-be-identified miscreant who jumped onto the Basin bridge railway station platform on Thursday.

The victim, A Valarmathy is a resident of Thirumullaivoyal. She works as an operation theatre assistant at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

On Thursday, after work, she had boarded the train from Moore market complex from Central to Thiruvallur line to reach home.

Around 3.30 pm, as the train started after a halt at Basin bridge railway station, the man who was standing behind Valarmathy took her by surprise and snatched the chain from her neck and jumped off the train. Valarmathy was in the first coach of the EMU (electric multiple unit) train, police said.

The man's jump and then running from the platform was caught on CCTV cameras in the railway station, based on which Government Railway Police (GRP), Central have launched a search for the suspect. He was wearing a blue checked shirt and jeans, according to the woman's complaint.