Man smashes sleeping ambulance driver's head with stone at Triplicane; arrested

CHENNAI: A-34 year-old man, a private ambulance driver was murdered on Sunday night near Triplicane.

Police have arrested another man for smashing the deceased's head with a stone when he was asleep.

The deceased was identified as Siva (34), a resident of Perumbakkam resettlement quarters.

He worked as a driver for a private ambulance and lived with his wife, Lavanya.

Police said that on Sunday, Siva got drunk and was sleeping on the sidewalk along Pallavan Salai when he was murdered.

People who were sleeping near Siva woke up on hearing the screams, but could not find the attacker and alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the scene and moved Siva to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Triplicane police registered a case of murder and began probe.

Investigations revealed that Siva was in an extra marital relationship with a married woman in his neighbourhood and her husband murdered Siva.

The accused, Appuraj was upset as his wife left him and went to live with her parents, police said.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.