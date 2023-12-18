Man slips off crowded suburban train in Korukkupet, succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who tried to board a moving train slipped and fell off, leading to his death at Korukkupet railway station on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sapthagiri, a resident of Kamaraj Nagar in Korukkupet. He was a casual labourer.

On Saturday, Sapthagiri boarded an electric train from Chennai Central to Ennore.

As the train was crowded, he was alighting and boarding at every stop. While he was doing so, he slipped and fell down at Korukkupet railway station and suffered injuries.

He was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and moved to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Police recovered his body and moved it to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Korukkupet railway police have registered a case and are investigating.