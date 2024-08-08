Begin typing your search...
Man sitting on road run over by speeding car on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai
CHENNAI: An unidentified man sitting on Kamarajar Salai road was fatally hit by a speeding cab early on Thursday morning.
Veeramani (36) from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district was driving a call taxi with four passengers from Muttukadu to Thiruvottiyur, and was nearing Queen Mary's College on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beach, when the accident happened. He failed to notice a person sitting in the middle of the road and ran him over.
The victim succumbed to his injuries at the spot.
The traffic police from Anna Square have registered a case and arrested Veeramani.
The police are investigating whether the deceased suffered from mental health issues and are trying to identify him and his place of origin.
