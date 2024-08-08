Begin typing your search...

Man sitting on road run over by speeding car on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai

The traffic police from Anna Square have registered a case and arrested Veeramani.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 Aug 2024 6:02 AM GMT
Man sitting on road run over by speeding car on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: An unidentified man sitting on Kamarajar Salai road was fatally hit by a speeding cab early on Thursday morning.

Veeramani (36) from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur district was driving a call taxi with four passengers from Muttukadu to Thiruvottiyur, and was nearing Queen Mary's College on Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beach, when the accident happened. He failed to notice a person sitting in the middle of the road and ran him over.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the spot.

The traffic police from Anna Square have registered a case and arrested Veeramani.

The police are investigating whether the deceased suffered from mental health issues and are trying to identify him and his place of origin.

Kamarajar SalaiChennai accidentspeeding cabMarina beachvictim identificationmental health issues
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick