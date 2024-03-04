Man sentenced to three years for land grabbing

CHENNAI: A city court has sentenced a man for three years imprisonment after finding him guilty of usurping another man’s land using forged documents.

In 2006, Yagappa Naicker of Gangaiyamman Koil Street, Lashmipuram, Chennai had filed a complaint with the Commissioner, Greater Chennai that 90 cents of land at Lakshmipuram belonging to him were taken over by another person using forgery documents.

In this regard, a case was registered in the Central Crime Branch, Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW).

After investigations, Police arrested K Madhavan of Tiruvallur district who had forged the documents and tried to grab the land.

After trial, a magistrate found Madhavan guilty of the charges and sentenced him to three years imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs.6,000 on him.

The top brass of the city police commended the Inspector of Police, Land Fraud Investigation Wing (LFIW) and his team for the sustained investigation that ended in conviction.