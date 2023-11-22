Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl
The child was staying with her grandmother in Chennai when the accused took advantage and raped her several times, because of which the child became pregnant and delivered a still born child.
CHENNAI: A city court on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life after he was found guilty of rape of a minor girl.
The accused, Raja was arrested by the Washermanpet AWPS (All Women Police Station) in 2021 on charges of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl.
The child was staying with her grandmother in Chennai when the accused took advantage and raped her several times, because of which the child became pregnant and delivered a still born child.
After two years of trial at a special court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act cases, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.
The court further imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused. Senior
Senior officers commended the Inspector of Police, Washermenpet AWPS and team for the sustained investigation which led to the conviction.