Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl

CHENNAI: A city court on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life after he was found guilty of rape of a minor girl.

The accused, Raja was arrested by the Washermanpet AWPS (All Women Police Station) in 2021 on charges of sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl.

The child was staying with her grandmother in Chennai when the accused took advantage and raped her several times, because of which the child became pregnant and delivered a still born child.

After two years of trial at a special court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act cases, the accused was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court further imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused.

Senior officers commended the Inspector of Police, Washermenpet AWPS and team for the sustained investigation which led to the conviction.