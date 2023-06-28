Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Jun 2023 3:46 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-28 03:52:32.0  )
Two men from Odisha held with 9 kg ganja in Chennai
Representative Image

CHENNAI: City Police’s PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement) wing personnel on Tuesday arrested two men from Odisha who were allegedly found possessing 9 kg of ganja near Ashok Nagar.

The arrested persons were identified as Bichitra Boyi (33) and Bhabani Shankar Behra (28)- both from Puri district in Odisha.

St Thomas Mount PEW personnel had received a tip off about movement of ganja in their jurisdiction after which they were on vigil.

A police team intercepted the accused near 100 feet road-2nd avenue junction.

The duo gave evasive replies after which police checked their bags and found the ganja parcels.

The two men were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

chennaiCity policeArrestedBhabani Shankar BehraProhibition and Enforcement WingjurisdictionCity Police’s PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement) wing
DTNEXT Bureau

