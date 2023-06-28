Man robbed at knifepoint in house in Ayanavaram; one arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 26 year old man who, along with his accomplices allegedly barged into a house in Ayanavaram and threatened the occupant with a knife and escaped with Rs 37,000 cash and mobile phones.

The arrested person was identified as R Vijay Prabhu of Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam.

Police investigations revealed that Vijay Prabhu, an auto driver along with four of his friends barged into the house on Bangaru street around 1 am on Monday (June 26).

They threatened the occupant, Mareeswaran and attacked him before escaping with the cash and mobile phones.

Based on Mareeswaran’s complaint, Thirumangalam Police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.

After investigations, Police zeroed in on Vijay Prabhu and arrested him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. His accomplices, ‘Kallarai’ John, Vijay Babu and two others are still at large.

Police investigations revealed that Vijay Prabhu had noticed that Mareeswaran lived with his friends and targeted him when he was alone at the house.