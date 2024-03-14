Man reaches CM residential area to immolate, detained

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man from Nandambakkam was nabbed by the police team near the perimeter of CM's residence in Teynampet for carrying petrol in a plastic can as he had planned to immolate near the CM's house as the cops didn't initiate action on his complaint lodged against his son and daughter-in-law.

Police said that the man, Rajendran, came on a bike and was trying to enter the residential area of the Chief Minister.

Police found he was carrying petrol in a plastic can. When questioned, he said that he was planning to immolate himself near the house of CM as there was no action from the police for a complaint he filed at the Nandambakkam police station.

He claimed that he had spent Rs 9 lakh for the marriage of his son. But his son had been coming home drunk daily and abusing him and wife. Rajendran wanted his son to vacate the house and shift somewhere else. For that he had sought police help.

As there was no action from the police, he reached CM's residential area to immolate as a mark of protest, police said.