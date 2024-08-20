Man questions duo for harassing woman in Vysarpadi, attacked

CHENNAI: Two people, including a history-sheeter, were arrested on attempt to murder charges after they attacked a man with a knife when the latter questioned them about harassing a woman, in Vyasarpadi on Sunday.

A 23-year-old woman was walking by Goodshed main road in Vyasarpadi when the accused intercepted her and started harassing her.

Seeing this, M Chinnamani, a resident in the locality, intervened and questioned the duo and condemned their behaviour. Angry over being chided in public, the duo verbally abused Chinnamani and started assaulting him. They pushed him to the ground attacked Chinnamani with a knife and fled the scene.

Based on Chinnamani's complaint, the Vyasarpadi police registered a case and launched a search for the attackers. Later in the day, officials arrested A Vengaiyan (25) and S Praveen Kumar (23) of Kalyanapuram in Vyasarpadi.

Vengaiyan has eight criminal cases, including two attempt to murder cases, while Praveen Kumar has six cases, police said.

Both of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.