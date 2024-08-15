Man punches MLA's son in fight over rash driving on OMR, arrested

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man, Jagadeesan from Mylapore, was arrested by the police for allegedly attacking the son of Mylapore MLA, T Velu.

The incident occurred on Monday when Velu's son, Aravindan, 21, was driving his car on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai aka OMR.

Jagadeesan was driving a car in a zig zag manner in front of Aravindan's car.

When Aravindan stopped his vehicle and confronted Jagadeesan on 100 feet road leading to Velachery from SRP tools junction on OMR, the latter allegedly punched him in the face and broke the side view mirror of Aravindan's car with a stone before fleeing the scene.

Aravindan filed a complaint with the Taramani police station, and Jagadeesan was arrested on Wednesday.