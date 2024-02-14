Man promises jobs in Canada to 20 aspirants, collects Rs 1 cr, arrested

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Tuesday arrested a K Sivaraj (33) for cheating the public to the tune of several lakhs after promising them jobs in Canada.

The police registered a case based on a complaint from N Shanmugam (47) of Ramanathapuram who ended up losing close to Rs 15 lakh after contacting Sivaraj’s agency on seeing a newspaper advertisement.

However, after receiving the money, he neither arranged the job nor did he return the money after which Shanmugam approached the police.

Investigations by CCB revealed that Sivaraj had cheated more than 20 job aspirants to the tune of Rs 1 crore in the last two years, promising them jobs in Canada.

He was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appealed to the public to be cautious and not to fall prey to job racketeers.