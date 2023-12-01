Man pockets niece’s Pocso compensation, arrested

CHENNAI: A 38 -year-old man was arrested for allegedly pocketing Rs 5 lakh given by the government as Pocso case victim relief fund, in Villivakkam.

The victim was sexually abused by her father, who was arrested in 2021. As mandated by the Pocso Act, the proceedings for compensation started and the victim received the money. The family stayed with her uncle who helped them with the court proceedings.

According to the police, the man pocketed Rs 5 lakhs from the victim’s account over a period of eight months. “When the mother questioned about the missing money, a fight erupted and the accused sent the mother-daughter duo out of the house,” said the police.

Based on the complaint from the mother, the accused was initially arrested on November 14, 2022. He was released on bail by a magistrate.

However, he was arrested again after a section of the Pocso Act was included in the case. The accused was released on bail after he paid Rs two lakhs to the victim. “The victim’s uncle promised to pay the remaining Rs 3 lakhs within a year. As he failed to return the money, we arrested him on Tuesday,” police said. He was remanded in judicial custody.