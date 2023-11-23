Man peddles ganja using luxury car, arrested

CHENNAI: A B.Tech graduate was arrested from his house in Kelambakkam by Ayanavaram police for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh through courier and selling the drugs to college students and youngsters in the city.



The suspect sold the drugs using his luxury car.

The man was identified as Gokulakannan of Kelambakkam. He would get ganja from Andhra Pradesh through courier and sell it to college students by traveling in a high-end car.

He told the police that he assumed that if he used a high-end car, the police would not check his vehicle and it would be easy to transport contraband.

The police got to know about his activities whenthey questioned the son of a history-sheeter who was a ganja smoker. The policerecovered 15 kgs of ganja, Rs. 1 lakh in cash and a car from his possession.