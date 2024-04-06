Man on lookout by Kerala police, detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Kerala police was detained at the Chennai airport on Friday night.

The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who were about to board their flight to Malaysia from Chennai on Friday night.

The officials when scanned the documents of Sirajudeen of Alappuzha in Kerala they found that the Kerala police had wanted him for the past one year.

During the inquiry, the officials found that Kerala police had registered a cheating case against Sirajudeen but he went missing.

Following that the police issued LOC to all the airports in the country and on Friday when he was about to board a flight to Malaysia Sirajdeen was caught in the Chennai airport.

The immigration officials cancelled his trip and informed the Kerala police and soon a special team from Kerala would reach Chennai and take Sirajudeen in their custody.