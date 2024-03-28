Man on lookout by Cuddalore police, detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Cuddalore police was detained at Chennai airport on Wednesday night.

The immigration officials were checking the passengers who were about to board the flight to Dubai on Wednesday night.

The officials, when scanning the documents of Prem Kumar of Neyveli in Cuddalore, found that he was wanted by the police. Soon the officers detained Prem Kumar and during the inquiry, they found that a few days ago a dowry case was filed against Prem Kumar in the Neyveli all-women police station.

When the police were about to arrest Prem Kumar he decided to escape abroad.

Meanwhile, the police who found that Prem Kumar was planning to fly abroad sent a lookout circular to all the airports across the country.

On Wednesday night he was caught in the Chennai airport and the Neyveli police were alerted and soon Prem Kumar would be arrested and taken into their custody.