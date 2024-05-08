Man on duty succumbs to cardiac arrest at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man who works in the cargo office died due to cardiac arrest while on duty at Chennai airport on Tuesday night.

The deceased was Sangaranarayanan of East Tambaram and was working in a private firm in Kodambakkam.

On Tuesday Sangaranarayanan visited the Chennai airport cargo for official work and at around 10.30 pm while on duty he collapsed in the office.

Soon the staff rushed him to the hospital in the airport however the doctors declared that Sangaranarayanan died due to sudden cardiac arrest.

The airport police visited the spot and sent the body for autopsy to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case.