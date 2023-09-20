Man murders wife, stays with body for 2 days, surrenders

CHENNAI: Johnson (27) murdered his wife in their house in Avadi on Saturday and stayed with the body inside for two days.

He packed it in a sack to dispose of it but since he was unable to do so, he surrendered to the police on Monday.

Johnson was a conservancy worker with the Chennai Corporation in Ambattur zone, police said. His wife, Sarammal (27) was a casual labourer.

Sarammal has two children from her previous marriage. Her first husband deserted them and moved to another State after which she left her children in her parents’ care in a different neighbourhood.

In due course, she met Johnson, fell in love and got married in May this year, a police officer said. Recently, Johnson learnt of her previous marriage and the kids, and began arguing with her. On Saturday, the argument escalated and in the melee, he slashed her throat with a knife, killing her.

Unsure about what to do with the body, he packed it in a sack and kept it under the cot and stayed at home for two days. On Monday, he surrendered before the Avadi police who retrieved the body and sent it for post mortem.