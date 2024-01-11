Man murders same sex ex-lover, kills self

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old software professional allegedly murdered his estranged lover, a BPO employee, and killed himself in a lodge in Mogappair, months after the two separated after their families opposed the same-sex relationship.

The deceased were identified as Lokesh (25) of Aminjikarai, who works at a firm in Ambattur, and Vanjinathan (24) of Ambattur, staff of a firm in Thoraipakkam. The two hit it off after meeting through a dating site. But after his family got him engaged to a woman, Vanjinathan allegedly ended the relationship, which created a fissure between them.

Police learnt of the murder-suicide after probing a missing complaint from Lokesh’s family. “Lokesh was supposed to return home by evening. As he did not come until midnight and could not be reached over phone, his parents filed a missing complaint with Aminjikarai police station,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Vanjinathan’s family, who too were looking for their son, received a voice message from him stating that he had decided to end his life. They immediately approached the police who traced his mobile phone to a lodge in Panner Nagar in Mogappair. When they broke opened the door, the police found Lokesh lying dead with strangulation marks on his neck while Vanjinathan too was dead.

Police investigations revealed that the two of them to have fought regularly in the recent past. Police suspect Vanjinathan to have murdered Lokesh and then sent a message to his family about his decision to kill self.

Nolambur police registered a case and sent their bodies to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.