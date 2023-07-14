Man murders father after argument, surrenders to police

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son at Ekkatuthangal near Guindy on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Balasubramani, a resident of Shanmugaraja Street in Ekkatuthangal.

He lived with his wife, son and a daughter, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Balasubramani (54) used to come home inebriated and used to fight with family every day and his son and daughter were not on talking terms.

On Thursday night, when he returned home he allegedly picked an argument with his son Jabarish (27) for staying unemployed despite finishing college a couple of years ago, a police officer said.

The man further made insensitive remarks about Jabarish's sister too.

Irate over this, Jabarish beat up his father with a cricket bat and bricks in the house, despite intervention from his mother and sister.

Balasubramani fell unconscious with blood injuries after which Jabarish escaped from the house.

The ambulance crew which reached the scene declared Balasubramani as dead after which Guindy police registered a case and moved Balasubramani's body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem.

Jabarish surrendered before the police on Friday early morning. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody