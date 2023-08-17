Man murders 60-year-old for demanding to repay loan in Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man murdered an elderly man in Tiruvottiyur on Tuesday evening after the latter demanded the money the accused took as loan from him. The deceased was identified as Venkatesan (60), a resident of Rajaji Nagar in Tiruvottiyur. He worked as a casual labourer.

Police investigations revealed that Venkatesan had lent Rs 5,000 to the accused, Raja (35) few months ago. Raja is a welder and is a resident of Bajanai koil street, Ernavoor. While Raja paid Rs 1,000 back to Venkatesan, he kept on dodging the elderly man without paying the remaining amount.

On Tuesday evening, Venkatesan bumped into Raja at Gangai Amman street, Sathyamoorthy Nagar and asked for the money, which led to an argument. As the arguments escalated, Raja took a knife he was carrying and stabbed the elderly and fled the scene. Passerby rescued Venkatesan and moved him to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead. Sathangadu police sent the victim’s body for autopsy. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.