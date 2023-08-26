Man murdered in Mylapore, one held

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man was murdered by a gang in his house in Mylapore on Thursday night allegedly over enmity linked to his extra marital relationship. One person has been arrested on Friday.

The deceased was identified as A Prasanna of Doomingk Kuppam in Mylapore. On Thursday night, around 9 pm, a gang entered his house on the first floor and attacked him when his family members were away. When his wife returned home, she found her husband with his throat slit.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was in an extra marital relationship with another woman and her husband, Dominic, who learnt of this, took revenge. On Thursday night, Dominic knew that Prassana was alone at home and came with his accomplices and murdered him. Police have arrested D Srinivasan (42) of Santhome High Road, one of his accomplices.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway to trace the other accused.