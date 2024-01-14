Man murdered in drunken brawl over buying liquor in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A 45 year old casual labourer was beaten to death by his friend in Pulianthope on Saturday after a drunken brawl.

The deceased was identified as Baskar, a resident of KP Park 12th block in Pulianthope.

On Saturday morning, residents found Baskar lying unconscious with blood injuries behind a building block and alerted the police. He was moved to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Pulianthope police registered a case of murder and began investigations. Probe revealed that Baskar was drinking with a friend, Raja alias Kaatu Raja, also a resident of KP Park tenements.

Police investigations revealed that Raja and Baskar are casual labourers, riding fish carts and engaged in other menial jobs.

On Friday morning, Raja had given Rs 140 to Baskar to buy liquor, which Baskar had spent for himself.

Later at night, when Raja was drinking alone, Baskar too joined him, already in a drunken state and when Raja questioned about the money, it led to an argument between the two of them.

In the melee, Raja took a wooden log and assaulted Baskar and left the scene.

Pulianthope police arrested Raja on murder charges. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.