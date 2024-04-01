Man missing for a week was murdered in Perungudi; Police exhume body

CHENNAI: A man who was presumed missing for a week was murdered after a drunken brawl in Perungudi, police investigations have revealed.

Thoraipakkam Police along with revenue authorities exhumed the body on Monday evening which was dumped in the under construction site.

M Muthu (39) of Kannagi Nagar was reported missing by his family members since March 24.

Investigations revealed that he was last seen having drinks with two persons at a construction site in Perungudi.

After sustained investigations, Police zeroed in on the persons who were drinking with Muthu and interrogated them.

During the probe, the duo gave evasive and contradictory replies after which they were grilled further.

The duo confessed to have murdered Muthu after the latter allegedly verbally abused them in a drunken state.

In response, Chandru (22) took a knife and slashed it against Muthu's face.

The other person, Raja too attacked Muthu with a knife and the duo dug up a pit at the construction site and dumped Muthu there.

Thoraipakkam Police have detained Chandru and Raja.

Further investigations are on.