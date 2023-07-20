Man misbehaves with a woman in flight, detained, let off after a warning

CHENNAI: A passenger who allegedly misbehaved with a woman co-passenger during a flight was detained by the Chennai airport police and later left after a warning since the woman accepted his apology on Wednesday.

The Indigo Airlines flight from Abu Dhabi was heading towards Chennai with 156 passengers on Wednesday night. When the flight was in midair a 30-year old woman passenger suddenly got up from her seat and started to shout at a fellow passenger.

Soon when the air hostess enquired she told that the young man who was seated next to her touched her inappropriately. The youngster told them that he touched her without his knowledge during his sleep but the woman was not ready to accept it since he was repeating it several times.

Later the pilot was informed and the Chennai airport control room was alerted and security officials were waiting for the flight to land in the Chennai airport. In the night after the flight landed in Chennai, the security officials detained the 25-year-old youth and he was taken to the Chennai airport police station.

After reaching the police station the youngster broke into tears and told the police that it was not an intentional touch. Then he also apologised to the woman and said it would even make him lose his housekeeping job in Abu Dhabi. Later the woman told the police that she is not willing to file a complaint and asked the police to let the youngster go home. Then the police let the youth go after a warning.