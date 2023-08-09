Man lands in Chennai from Thailand using fake passport, arrested

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man, who travelled to Chennai using a fake passport from Thailand, was arrested at the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The Air Asia flight arrived at Chennai airport from Thailand on Monday midnight.

The Immigration officials, while checking the documents of the passengers, found Abdul Raheem of Sivagangai was travelling using a fake passport.

The officials detained him and during the inquiry, they found that Abdul Raheem had travelled to Thailand on a tourist visa a few years ago and was continuing to stay there illegally.

Now since he had to return to India, Abdul Raheem had managed to get fake passport with the help of a few agents.

The immigration officials handed over him to the CCB in Chennai and he was arrested and further inquiry is on.