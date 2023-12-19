Man kills wife, held in station during bid to escape to J’khand

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly killed his wife and tried to flee to Jharkhand on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Priyanka Kumari (25) of Jharkhand. She was married to Pradesh Kailash from the same State and both of them came to Chennai three months ago and were working in construction sites.

The couple was staying near Manimangalam.

Police said they used to quarrel often and on Sunday night the neighbours noticed Priyanka was lying dead in the house with severe head injuries. A stone was found near her.

The Manimangalam police were informed of the incident and the police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chrompet GH.

As her husband was missing, police tracked Pradesh Kailash, with the help of mobile phone signals, to the Dr MGR Central Railway station.

The police who rushed to the Central station detained Pradesh Kailash and took him to the Manimangalam police station for inquiry.

The accused revealed to the cops that he had killed Priyanka during a heated argument over a domestic issue.