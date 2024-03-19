Man kills wife, escapes after locking house in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the man who allegedly killed his wife three days ago and escaped after locking the body inside the house in Kundrathur.

The deceased Loganayaki (35) of Vembuli Amman Koil Street in Kundrathur was working in a private firm in the locality.

Police said Loganayaki was separated from her first husband and was living with Krishna Kumar (37) who also divorced his first wife.

The neighbours noticed that Loganayaki's house had been locked from the outside for the past three days and on Monday evening, a foul smell started to emit from the house.

Soon the Kundrathur police were informed and the police team visited the spot, broke the door and they found Loganayaki dead and her body was wrapped in the bed sheet.

The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

During the inquiry, they found that Krishna Kumar had killed Loganayaki during an argument and then he locked the body inside the house and escaped from the spot.

The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab Krishna Kumar who is missing.