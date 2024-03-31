Man kills self due to debt over his losses in online gambling

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man, a BPO staff, died by suicide at his house in Perungudi on Saturday night allegedly due to debts over his losses by gambling online.

The deceased was identified as Gururajan, a native of Villupuram district. Investigations revealed that he was staying with his friends at a house in Perungudi.

During the early hours of Saturday, he was found hanging by his roommates after which they rescued him and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police recovered the body on information and sent it for post-mortem.

Investigations revealed that he lost money playing online rummy and had borrowed money from many acquaintances.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that he has lost about Rs 2 lakh, but the exact figure is yet to be known.

"He had recently asked his girlfriend to lend him about Rs 1.5 lakh. His parents too had confirmed that he lost some money by gambling online, " a police officer said.

Further investigations are on.