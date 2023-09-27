Man kills self alleging partial probe by Police

CHENNAI: A 40-yr-old man, an auto driver, died by suicide on Monday alleging that police conducted a lopsided investigation in a cheating case against him.

The deceased was identified as Ruban, a resident of Mangadu. Ruban’s wife found him dead and on checking his phone, a video message claiming partial investigation by police was found, after which she alleged that her husband was upset over the complaint filed by a financier.

Ruban had bought two auto rickshaws from a financier by paying an advance of Rs 1 lakh and had sold the vehicles to another person.

As Ruban had failed to pay the amount due to him around Rs 3.17 lakh, the financier filed a complaint and the police had retrieved one auto. Ruban appeared before the police on September 23 and promised that he would return the other vehicle on Friday (Sep 25).

“Investigations happened as per laid down procedures. Ruban was neither arrested nor detained illegally. Nevertheless, to ensure a fair inquiry, a magisterial probe has been recommended into the matter and further action will be taken based on the report from the magistrate, “ an official communication from the office of Avadi Police Commissioner stated.