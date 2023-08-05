Man kills nephew in brawl over omelette

CHENNAI: A fight that broke out between a man and his uncle while sharing a drink, which was reportedly triggered by a dispute over omelette, resulted in the former’s death near Kalpakkam on Thursday. Following this, the police arrested the 32-year-old man.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Chellappan (30) of Pudupattinam near Kalpakkam, while the murderer was his relative Murugan who resides in the same locality.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday night when Chellappan and Murugan went to consume liquor off East Coast Road (ECR) in Pudupattinam. While they were drinking, an argument broke out between them on as to whom the omelette belongs.

What began as a wordy quarrel soon escalated and Murugan picked up a beer bottle and attacked Chellappan, who fell unconscious on the spot. On information, the Kalpakkam police and 108 ambulance reached the spot, but by then Chellappan had died due to the severe head injury.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu GH and the police arrested Murugan. Further inquiry is on.