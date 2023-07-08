Man kills mother-in-law for not sending wife with him, awarded life sentence

CHENGALPATTU: The Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother-in-law over a domestic dispute last year. The accused Arumugam, a resident of Eshwaran Street in Madipakkam was married to Geetha and the couple had two children. Arumugam, who is an alcoholic, frequently picked-up quarrels with his wife over petty issues, police said. One year ago, Geetha left for her mother’s house, and her husband followed her within a few hours. On reaching his in-laws house he demanded Geetha’s mother Chithra to send his wife back home. When she refused, he took a knife that he had kept hidden and slit Chithra’s throat and also attacked his brother-in-law Udhayakumar who came to her defence. Following this, Arumugam was arrested and when the case came up for hearing at the Mahila Court on Friday, the judge sentenced him to life imprisonment and Rs 20,000 fine.