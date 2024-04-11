Man kills father, pretends to cooperate with cops to solve ‘murder’; arrested

CHENNAI: Calling out the bluff of a 45-year-old Robinson who claimed to have attended Easter mass when his father was murdered, Kundrathur police arrested him on Tuesday with the help of CCTV footage. On March 31, Thangadurai (70) was found dead inside his plant nursery in Kundrathur.

When the police arrived, Robinson had pretended to cooperate with them to keep tabs on the investigation. However, inconsistencies in his statements about his whereabouts at the time of murder made him a suspect.

Robinson had showed cops a video of him with his family at an Easter mass, but investigations revealed that he had beaten his father to death with an iron rod around midnight and rushed to join his family for the mass.

His older brother Dennisraj had died years ago and Robinson had tried to sell property in his brother’s name to which the father opposed. Upset over this, Robinson killed him, police said.