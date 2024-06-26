Begin typing your search...

Man killed by history sheeter relative during drunken brawl in Korukkupet

The deceased, identified as S Pazhani (50), a casual labourer, was engaged in a drinking session at his house in the Bharathi Nagar Slum Clearance Board quarters in Korukkupet

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jun 2024 10:49 AM GMT
Man killed by history sheeter relative during drunken brawl in Korukkupet
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was murdered by his relative, who is a history sheeter, during an alleged drunken brawl in Korukkupet on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as S Pazhani (50), a casual labourer, was engaged in a drinking session at his house in the Bharathi Nagar Slum Clearance Board quarters in Korukkupet with his relative R Prashanth (30), a painter, when they got into a heated argument.

Pazhani had allegedly hurled abuses at Prashanth’s family which infuriated him. In a fit of rage, Prashanth took a kitchen knife and stabbed the 50-year-old repeatedly and fled the house.

Later in the night, Prasanth surrendered at the RK Nagar police station in the presence of his advocate after which police learnt of the murder.

A police team rushed to Pazhani’s house and secured his body and sent it for post-mortem exam.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

History sheeterdrunken brawlKorukkupetDead
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick