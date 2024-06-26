Man killed by history sheeter relative during drunken brawl in Korukkupet

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was murdered by his relative, who is a history sheeter, during an alleged drunken brawl in Korukkupet on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as S Pazhani (50), a casual labourer, was engaged in a drinking session at his house in the Bharathi Nagar Slum Clearance Board quarters in Korukkupet with his relative R Prashanth (30), a painter, when they got into a heated argument.

Pazhani had allegedly hurled abuses at Prashanth’s family which infuriated him. In a fit of rage, Prashanth took a kitchen knife and stabbed the 50-year-old repeatedly and fled the house.

Later in the night, Prasanth surrendered at the RK Nagar police station in the presence of his advocate after which police learnt of the murder.

A police team rushed to Pazhani’s house and secured his body and sent it for post-mortem exam.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.