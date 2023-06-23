Man killed, body dumped in lake; 3 held

CHENNAI: City police have arrested three for killing a man and dumping his body in a lake near Sholavaram. Police identified the deceased as Praveen (25) of Thanduma Nagar near Periyapalayam and suspect previous enmity for the murder.

The victim had left his house and then never returned home. Meanwhile his body was recovered from a lake near Sholavaram. On information, a police team from the Sholavaram police station rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which had severe head injury.

Police personnel sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Praveen had a tiff with a few local thugs, and it could have led to murder, police suspected.

During inquiry the police found that Praveen may have either been kidnapped or invited to a booze party before getting killed.

The Sholavaram police have registered a murder case and have detained three suspects in connection with the murder and further investigations are on.