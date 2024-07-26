Man jumps to death from Kathipara flyover

CHENNAI: A man leapt to death from the Kathipara flyover near Guindy on Friday morning.

Police are investigating to ascertain the identity of the man and the reason behind the extreme step.

At around 10:30 am, the man arrived on a scooter and parked his vehicle near one arm of the flyover. He then climbed over the parapet wall and jumped before passersby could stop him, police sources said.

Police rushed to the scene on information and moved the man to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.