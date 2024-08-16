Man jumps off bridge near Koyambedu Metro station, survives with injuries

CHENNAI: A man who jumped off the road over bridge near Koyambedu Metro station on Thursday night survived the fall with injuries.

The injured man was identified as Praveen Kumar of Korukkupet. The incident happened around 11:30 pm, police said.

Praveen jumped from the bridge in the parking lot below. Passerby who heard the screams rushed to his aid and alerted the police.

He was rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where he is still under treatment.

Police said that he fractured both his legs and there were also injuries to his internal organs.

"He is still in Intensive Care Unit, " a police officer quoted the doctors as saying.

Police are enquring his relatives to ascertain the reason for his suicide attempt.