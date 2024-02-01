Man injured in boiler blast while cooking dies

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man who was injured after the boiler blast while cooking died without responding to treatments on Tuesday.

The deceased, Paneer Selvam of Pallilkaranai, was cooking lunch for the staff working at a private commercial complex in Pallikaranai.

Police said usually the lunch will be prepared for around a thousand staff in the building in Jalladianpettai near Pallikaranai.

On Monday while cooking, a boiler burst and due to the impact, Paneer Selvam and three others suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Paneer Selvam who was too close to the boiler suffered severe burns and he was admitted to the ICU at the Stanley government hospital.

On Tuesday midnight Paneer Selvam died without responding to treatments. Following that Paneer Selvam’s wife Kaliammal filed a complaint with the Pallikaranai police and the police have registered a case and further investigation is on.