Man injured after hit by a stray cattle in Nanganallur on Thursday

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old man was injured after he was attacked by a stray cattle in Nanganallur on Thursday.

Kannan of PV Nagar in Nanganallur was walking on the Nehru High Road in Nanganallur on Thursday night.

At that time, a stray cattle mauled Kannan with its horns and Kannan suffered injuries on his stomach.

Soon the onlookers informed the ambulance and Kannan was taken to the Chromepet GH and then from there, he was shifted to a private hospital in the same locality.

The Palavanthangal Police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

The locals said that the cattle owners are letting their cattle go free on the roads.

The stray animals not only affect traffic but pose danger to pedestrians and motorists.

The local residents demanded stern action against cattle owners who let the animals scott-free.