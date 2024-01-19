Man injured after falling from Kathipara flyover

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was injured after falling off his bike on the Kathipara flyover on Friday.

The victim Vallarasu of Porur is a CCTV technician. On Friday at noon, Vallarasu was on his way to Meenambakkam to fix CCTV cameras and was travelling with the equipment on his bike.

Police said when he was on the Kathipara flyover Vallarasu could not make a turn due to the luggage he had in the front of his bike and he lost control of the vehicle hit another two-wheeler and fell from the flyover which was about 25 feet high.

Police said Vallarasu landed on the grass area and suffered severe injuries and soon he was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital.

The St Thomas Mount Traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.