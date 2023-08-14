Man hired via app to clean house steals jewellery, held

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a 32-year-old man, who allegedly stole jewellery and other valuables, from a house in Chintadripet.

The occupants of the house had hired the accused for house cleaning services through an app, police said. The arrested person was identified as S Robert of Perumbakkam.

T Shalini (32), a resident of New Bungalow Street in Chintadripet had used the app to hire a worker for cleaning her house in the last week of July. On July 23, the accused finished his work and left home. A couple of days later, when Shalini checked her cupboard to wear jewellery for an event, she found about 26 sovereign gold jewellery missing. Suspecting that the accused had stolen the jewellery, Shalini called him up requesting house cleaning again on Saturday and when he came, the family rounded him up and grilled him on the missing jewellery, police sources said.

The accused confessed to having stolen the jewels after which Shalini alerted Chintadripet police who arrested Robert. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.