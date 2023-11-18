Man held with 5.8 kg methamphetamine

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday for alleged possession of about 5.8 kg methamphetamine, estimated to be worth more than Rs one crore. The arrested man was identified as R Suriya Moorthy of Mudichur near Tambaram.

Sankar Nagar police received a tip-off about the movement of the drug in the neighbourhood and had put a tail on the supplier Suriya Moorthy.

The team caught him red handed with the stash near Marina beach on Friday.

Investigations revealed that he had procured the methamphetamine from a person in Kodungaiyur, which will be shared between Suriya Moorthy and another person in Zam Bazaar area.

Police said that Suriya Moorthy used to supply meth crystals to college students and IT employees in OMR and ECR areas.







