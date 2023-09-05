Begin typing your search...

Man held on attempt to murder charges in Vyasarpadi

ByDTNEXT Bureau|5 Sep 2023 6:15 AM GMT
CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old man on attempt to murder charges for attacking a load man in Vyasarpadi with a knife demanding money from him.

The victim, R Karthik (30) of Vyasarpadi was walking in Mullai Nagar on August 1 when a duo intercepted Karthik and demanded money.

When Karthik refused to pay, the duo attacked Karthik with a knife and fled the scene. Karthik got treated at a hospital after which he filed a police complaint.

MKB Nagar Police registered a case and after investigations, a police team arrested M Manjunathan (23) of Hosur and seized the knife used in the attack.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Search is on for Manjunathan’s accomplice.

DTNEXT Bureau

