Man held for strangling wife to death

CHENNAI: The police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man from Kannagi Nagar for allegedly strangling his wife to death in her home.

The accused, M Parthiban, first dropped a LPG cylinder on his wife, Gayathri (23), and then strangled her, police said. The couple have 2 kids — a girl and boy.

Due to frequent quarrels, the couple have been living separately for 4 months. Gayathri was living with her parents and worked at a spa.

On Saturday, he went to Gayathri’s home but she had gone out. Parthiban, who consumed liquor with his father-in-law and others, complained about her. The situation turned ugly when Gayathri returned home and an argument broke out between them.

Irate with his behaviour, Gayathri hit him with a pressure cooker. In retaliation, he threw an empty gas cylinder at her. As she collapsed, he strangled her to death and fled the spot.

On receiving information, cops sent her body to a nearby government hospital for autopsy. Parthiban was arrested on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.